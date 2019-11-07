Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adecoagro’s earnings. Adecoagro posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adecoagro will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adecoagro.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. ValuEngine raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 688,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $684.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.66. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

