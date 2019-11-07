Zacks: Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Capitala Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Capitala Finance by 12.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPTA stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

