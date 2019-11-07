Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $9.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $9.45 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $6.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $28.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 million to $28.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.59 million, with estimates ranging from $37.15 million to $38.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OPRX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 865,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,884. The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 118.8% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

