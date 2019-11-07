Zacks: Analysts Expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steelcase’s earnings. Steelcase reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steelcase.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after buying an additional 788,468 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 69.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after buying an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,535,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 600,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 758,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steelcase (SCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.