Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) will announce $694.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.30 million. Herman Miller posted sales of $652.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

