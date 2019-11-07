Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE SQM opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,719.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 343,864 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 933,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 638,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 135,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 124,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

