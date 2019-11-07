Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,009.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $178,983.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,486.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,174. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 323,731 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $367.83 million, a P/E ratio of 125.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

