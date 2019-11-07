Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

