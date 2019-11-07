Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 2,466,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,673. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

