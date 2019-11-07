Zacks: EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Given $11.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDRY. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

EDRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of -0.89. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

