Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Hold

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on Harrow Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.09. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $36,855.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $115,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 315,209 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

