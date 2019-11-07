Zacks Investment Research Lowers FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

FFG traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.