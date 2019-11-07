Zacks Investment Research Lowers Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Hold

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MLND. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

