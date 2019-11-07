Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 583,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,833. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

