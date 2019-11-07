Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UMRX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 340.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

