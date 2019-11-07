Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 1,626,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $589.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 4,121.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

