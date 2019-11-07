Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

