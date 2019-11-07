Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Buy

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 26,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Limoneira by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.