Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Zagg updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Zagg has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

