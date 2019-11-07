Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,549,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 587,473 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZAGG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zagg by 540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zagg by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zagg by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zagg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zagg Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

