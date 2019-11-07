ZB Market Capitalization Tops $139.53 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. ZB has a market capitalization of $139.53 million and approximately $164.72 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003265 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01433491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00118346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.