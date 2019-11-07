Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $804,030.00 and approximately $12,086.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

