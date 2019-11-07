Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 3.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 296,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

