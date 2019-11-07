Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,089 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

