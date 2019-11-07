ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) CEO Andrew S. Clark Buys 150,000 Shares

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) CEO Andrew S. Clark purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

ZovioInc . stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on ZovioInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

