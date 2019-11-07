ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $23.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

