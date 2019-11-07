Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 12,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $411,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $10,439,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 36.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 360,250 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 96,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $7,724,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $818.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

