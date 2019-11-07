Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 561,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,073. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.74.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

