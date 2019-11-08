$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.19. Constellium posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

