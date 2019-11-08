$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Select Medical also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,660 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

