$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $971.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

In related news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

