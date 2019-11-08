-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.44). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,417 shares of company stock worth $536,649. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,728,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,012,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

