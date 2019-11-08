$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FLIC opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $591.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $63,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,517.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

