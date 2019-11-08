$0.52 EPS Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.35. Coherus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,264 shares of company stock worth $504,967. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 808,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

