$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Owens-Illinois posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens-Illinois from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,570,000 after purchasing an additional 176,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after acquiring an additional 598,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 60.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,599,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,657,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,696,000 after acquiring an additional 299,610 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.