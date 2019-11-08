$140.51 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post sales of $140.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.01 million and the lowest is $138.80 million. Semtech reported sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $552.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $586.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $616.99 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $670.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $418,906.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,791 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after acquiring an additional 520,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after acquiring an additional 90,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 704,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

