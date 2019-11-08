16,870 Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 993.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 437,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 169.3% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 129,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 81,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Collectors Universe by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 75,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth $1,532,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.05. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.90% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.