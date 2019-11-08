1,725 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $130.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

