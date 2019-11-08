2,000 Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.95%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

