$29.40 Million in Sales Expected for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $29.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.54 million. Autoweb posted sales of $31.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $120.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.11 million to $124.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.85 million, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $140.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoweb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.44. 14,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

In related news, Director Matias De Tezanos purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 19.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

