$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Longbow Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Avnet by 128.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $349,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

