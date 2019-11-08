4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,150 at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,925 ($38.22) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOUR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,926.68 ($38.24) on Monday. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,190 ($41.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,004 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,766.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $842.57 million and a PE ratio of 21.68.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Andrew Scull sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.14), for a total value of £192,147.62 ($251,074.90).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

