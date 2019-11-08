4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,925 ($38.22) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,926.68 ($38.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $842.57 million and a PE ratio of 21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,004 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,766.08. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,190 ($41.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Andrew Scull sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.14), for a total value of £192,147.62 ($251,074.90).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

