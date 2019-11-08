$883.51 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will announce $883.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.90 million and the highest is $894.00 million. Colfax posted sales of $985.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.65.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Colfax by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in Colfax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 42,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

