8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,608 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,687% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $73,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $59,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in 8X8 by 3.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

