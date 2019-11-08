987 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

Apple stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $260.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,658 shares of company stock worth $100,549,205 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

