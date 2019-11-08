AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

AACAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.06.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

