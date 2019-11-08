Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.83 ($34.68).

ARL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1 year high of €33.55 ($39.01). The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.84.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

