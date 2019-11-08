Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,155 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

