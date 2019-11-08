Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

